Tisdale revolution continues with third new signing at Stevenage and former Forest Green manager in as coach

New Stevenage signing Ed Upson on the ball for Bristol Rovers against AFC Wimbledon. - Credit: KIERAN CLEEVES/PA

Paul Tisdale is not wasting any time in reshaping the Stevenage squad with his third signing of the January window.

Goalkeeper Christy Pym had already agreed to join on loan from Championship side Peter borough United and defender Luke O'Neill became signing number two when he made the switch from National League North side Kettering Town when the window opened on Monday.

Ed Upson is Stevenage's third signing of the January window. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

And the third new face is midfielder Ed Upson, who joins from Newport County "subject to international clearance" until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old made 15 appearances for the south Wales side after joining them in the summer, having previously featured in nearly 400 appearances in both the Championship and League One with Yeovil Town, Millwall, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers.

Luke O'Neill (left) was Stevenage's second signing of the January transfer window. - Credit: GARETH FULLER/PA

Experience has defined Tisdale's business so far with O'Neill falling into the same bracket as Upson.

He only dropped into non-league with the Poppies in November but prior to that the 30-year-old had almost 200 appearances in League One for Southend United, Gillingham and AFC Wimbledon.

He began his career in the Leicester City academy before joining Mansfield Town and Burnley, during their Championship days.

Pym was known to Tisdale having played more than 150 games for the Stevenage boss while he was in charge at Exeter City.

Joseph Anang has had his loan spell at Stevenage cut short by parent club West Ham United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

One player leaving the Lamex though is Joseph Anang, the goalkeeper having been recalled from his loan spell "at the request of West Ham United".

The 21-year-old goalkeeper made 18 appearances for Stevenage after joining in the summer.

Former Forest Green Rovers interim manager Jimmy Ball is the new first-team coach at Stevenage. - Credit: TIM MARKLAND/PA

It is not just on the pitch though that Tisdale is making changes with Jimmy Ball coming in as first-team coach.

He reached the League Two play-offs last season as interim manager, with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City among his other former employers.

He will be in the dugout on Saturday for Boro's home game with Walsall.