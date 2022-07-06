Stevenage start pre-season campaign with back-to-back wins

Elliott List netted for Stevenage as they started pre-season in Jersey - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage began their pre-season campaign with a 4-0 win over Combined Counties League side Jersey Bulls in the Channel Islands.

Steve Evans set his side up in a 3-5-2 formation at the Springfield Stadium, with Fulham loanee Taye Ashby-Hammond starting in goal.

And they took the lead inside 15 minutes as the front two combined well, with Danny Rose getting into the box and cutting the ball back for Elliott List to nudge home with the outside of the boot.

Luther James-Wildin looked to double advantage on the half-hour mark when seizing on the ball some 25 yards but could only fire over the crossbar.

And Stevenage went close again five minutes later when Kane Smith's deep cross found former Hull City defender Max Clark at the far post, but he headed against the woodwork.

The visitors went 2-0 up before the break, though, as a well-timed through ball from Dean Campbell sent Rose in on the left and he slotted into the far corner of the net.

List thought he had grabbed a third with an audacious volley, only to see an offside flag raised before the half-time whistle went.

Evans made a host of changes during the interval and saw his side extend their lead soon after the restart when a corner from the left led to a scramble and substitute Jordan Roberts stabbed home.

More changes followed on the hour mark and it was another replacement who sealed the fourth goal as Arthur Read whipped in a corner and Dan Sweeney climbed highest to nod home.

Stevenage returned to Hertfordshire to claim a 3-0 win over Hitchin at Top Field on Tuesday.

Carl Piergianni headed Read's early cross just over the crossbar inside 10 minutes and Jamie Reid fired high and wide from a Roberts' through ball.

But Boro took the lead when former Motherwell striker Roberts headed home from Read's corner and doubled their advantage just before the break with a sensational strike from Smith.

The former Hitchin Town man let fly from outside the area and saw the ball smack the underside of the crossbar before flying into the net.

The hosts were tougher to break down after the restart, with Luke Norris sending a half volley over on 68 minutes.

Evans made a raft of changes and List saw a low effort saved by the keeper, who denied Rose's header and saw a defender block List's follow-up attempt.

Stevenage wrapped up victory, though, when Sweeney rose highest at a corner and sent a bullet header into the net.

West Brom visit the Lamex Stadium on Saturday, with Peterborough United providing the opposition on Wednesday (July 13, 7.30pm). Ticket information is available at the club website stevenagefc.com.

The club have also confirmed dates and kick-off times for their Papa John's Trophy Southern Group D fixtures.

They will start with a trip to Peterborough United on Tuesday August 30 (7.30pm), then host Wycombe Wanderers on September 20 and Tottenham U21s on October 18, with both matches at the Lamex Stadium starting at 7pm.

Ticket details for all three matches will be available in due course.

