Stevenage will be busy during January's transfer window says Alex Revell
- Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO
Stevenage manager Alex Revell has told fans to expect signings in the January transfer window.
A draw at Cheltenham Town followed by a win over Cambridge United gave Boro four valuable points and lifted them off the foot of the League Two table.
But they remain in the relegation places and the boss knows they have to strengthen if they are to move clear of trouble.
He said: "We’ve got plans to make sure we are ready. It will be after January 2 but we are looking forward to bringing players in who make us better and have some real quality.
"There’s a budget to make sure we get better. We know we have to do that. We have a really good spirit but we just need to bring in quality to help us.
"We do need to add quality [up front] as we have had a lot of chances this season. We do have quality there and it is just about unpicking that lock.
"They got their rewards [against Cambridge though]."
