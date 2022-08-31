Expect Stevenage to be busy on deadline day says Steve Evans

Steve Evans says Stevenage are working hard to bring at least two players by the close of the window. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans says Stevenage are working "really hard" to add to a depleted squad ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

The window will shut at 11pm on Thursday and despite 12 signings already this year, the Boro boss knows his squad is way too small to carry them through to January and the next window.

That was evident at London Road on Tuesday with the League Two club fielding all 17 of their fit senior pros.

"We’re working really hard," said Evans. "I’ve been on it for the last few days, the last week too, and the chairman was on it too.

"We’re trying to bring a couple in, two or three maybe, but certainly one or two.

"We’ll be back to the core group on Saturday, Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose should hopefully be back, but we need a couple of bodies.

"It shows you when we come to Peterborough and we're short on the bench and there is going to be injuries and suspensions."