The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Expect Stevenage to be busy on deadline day says Steve Evans

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:11 PM August 31, 2022
Steve Evans says Stevenage are working hard to bring at least two players by the close of the window.

Steve Evans says Stevenage are working hard to bring at least two players by the close of the window. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans says Stevenage are working "really hard" to add to a depleted squad ahead of the summer transfer window closing.

The window will shut at 11pm on Thursday and despite 12 signings already this year, the Boro boss knows his squad is way too small to carry them through to January and the next window.

That was evident at London Road on Tuesday with the League Two club fielding all 17 of their fit senior pros.

"We’re working really hard," said Evans. "I’ve been on it for the last few days, the last week too, and the chairman was on it too.

"We’re trying to bring a couple in, two or three maybe, but certainly one or two.

"We’ll be back to the core group on Saturday, Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose should hopefully be back, but we need a couple of bodies. 

"It shows you when we come to Peterborough and we're short on the bench and there is going to be injuries and suspensions."

Stevenage FC
Football
Transfer News
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

A girl, aged 16, has reported being raped in Stevenage earlier this year (2022)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

16-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage woodland

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
There are some places in Hertfordshire that cannot be seen by members of the public - and some which have disappeared forever

Days Out Guide

Forbidden Hertfordshire: 7 places you CAN'T visit in the county

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Tom Cruise, one of the celebrities who has dined out in Hertfordshire

Food and Drink

9 restaurants visited by celebrities in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
John Henry Newman pupils Lucy Howes, Sophie Kinsella, Grace Price and Isabella Fadian on GCSE results day 2022

Hertfordshire GCSE results | Updated

GCSE results 2022: Schools in Stevenage and North Herts share success...

Georgia Barrow and Will Durrant

Logo Icon