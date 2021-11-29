Come on feel the noise: Tisdale excited to experience a first Stevenage home game

New Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale is looking forward to his first game at the Lamex Stadium. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

New Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale is already counting down the days before walking out at the Lamex Stadium.

His first two games are away from home, at Sutton United in the Papa John's Trophy tomorrow (Tuesday) and at Yeovil Town on Saturday in the FA Cup.

It means the first chance to fully experience the reaction to his appointment is against Scunthorpe United on December 7, and he can't wait to feel the noise from the home dug-out.

He said: "I’m looking forward to our first home game and I want the team to be a reflection of a good attitude and forward-focused football.

"That's where we will start and hopefully [the fans] will welcome me and encourage the players to play their best football.

"I’ve been to the stadium many times before and every ground has its own dynamic, its own personality.

"I’ve got to feel that personality here when I experience my first few games and work towards that.

"I know the area, I know the club, I know the ground and I’m looking forward to it."

What follows, he hopes, will be another chapter in the progression of Stevenage as a Football League club, something he is eager to be a part of.

He said: "I’ve been in football for more than 30 years. I love coaching, I love putting a team together, I love the build-up to a match-day and I love winning so I was really keen to get back into a management role and I was impressed by the things I’ve heard about Stevenage.

"I want to develop footballers, develop the staff, the facilities and be part of progress every day.

"But I also need to make sure I win the game on Saturday.

"They are all important factors. You can’t just think about winning and forget everything else, there is no sustainability in that, but you do have to make sure you get results as a manager.

"Stevenage were always highly competitive and I’ve seen them progress and I’d like to be part of the next step.

"I believe there is an opportunity for that to happen and I’m here because I can bring that to Stevenage.

"It was important to have a good basis to start and I’m enthused about the opportunity.

"League Two football comes thick and fast but I think I can make a difference in the short term as well as the long term."