Stevenage trio pens new deals to stay at the Lamex

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 12:06 PM July 6, 2021   
Luther James-Wildin of Stevenage FC

Luther James-Wildin is staying at Stevenage despite League One interest. - Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage have secured the futures of Luther James-Wildin, Chris Lines and Jack Smith after the trio signed new deals at the Lamex Stadium. 

Despite interest from clubs in League One after an impressive 2020/21 campaign, defender James-Wildin has decided to stay in Hertfordshire, much to the delight of his manager, Alex Revell.

Luther James-Wildin of Stevenage FC

Stevenage's Luther James-Wildin. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

“We are delighted that Luther has chosen to sign a new deal with the football club. He is an outstanding professional and is someone that has performed to a high-level last season,” he said.  

“He has a fantastic energy and enthusiasm, and he constantly strives to learn and improve every day. He is the type of player we want at the club to drive us forward.” 

New terms have also been agreed with Lines, with the 35-year-old midfielder key to Stevenage’s post-Christmas form last season after joining from Northampton in January.

Chris Lines of Stevenage

Chris Lines has signed a new deal after joining in January. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

“Chris has been a hugely influential player both on and off the pitch,” said Revell. 

“He adds huge experience for us having already earned three promotions in his career. He brings a calmness and quality to our play, and always wants to improve and work every day to make sure he is in the best condition.” 

Smith, meanwhile, has been rewarded for a standout first campaign in professional football, with the 19-year-old academy graduate making 25 league appearances, claiming a number of man of the match awards and winning Boro’s Young Player of the Season award.

Jack Smith in action for Stevenage FC

Boro have secured the future of their young player of the season Jack Smith. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

“We have got a group of players and staff that are really ambitious, and that has had a massive impact on me signing again,” said the youngster. 

“Jack showed everyone last year the huge potential he has. He has worked extremely hard every day to learn and showcase his talents,” added Revell. 

“As a club we want to produce players that are good enough to play in our first-team and Jack signing a new deal is fantastic for everyone involved in the football club.  

“It shows the players coming through our academy that the hard work they put in now can be rewarded. Jack has to now continue with his progress and work even harder to fulfil his potential.”

Stevenage manager Alex Revell said the defeat at Carlisle United was unacceptable. Picture: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage boss Alex Revell. - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

