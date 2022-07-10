More signings to come at Stevenage as Steve Evans plots further improvement

Stevenage manager Steve Evans is not done with his summer rebuild - as he still wants "two or three" more signings.

The boss has already brought in 10 new faces as he plots a season away from the depths of League Two, but despite a 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in their first home pre-season friendly, he felt they were still in need of bolstering.

“We’re probably not near a starting team yet," he said. "We’re still two or three players away.

"We’re bringing in a young lad on Monday who can play in a particular position, he’s really highly regarded by his manager who I know well, I’ve seen him three or four times for the U23s.

"For the other signings, we have to get the right players in, in terms of ability and attitude. If we sign in haste, we’ll repent in leisure.

"We’ve been taking real care in our recruitment and we’ll continue to take great care, supporters are probably like me, I look at the numbers in training everyday and I think we’re still light.

"We could go out and sign players today or tomorrow but more importantly, we have to get the right players in."

Stevenage's squad still needs bolstering according to manager Steve Evans. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

He says he has the full backing of chairman Phil Wallace, having spent two days with him in Jersey after their opening pre-season game.

He said: "I stayed with him and we talked about the players, recruitment and the different options we have. He’s been in [to watch against WBA] and he’s really pleased with what we’ve been doing.

"There’s no secrets. We talk to him through video sessions and we share it because if you’re putting the millions of pounds in that he is, you might not like it at the end of the season, but I think he’s enjoyed watching his team play today."

There were players in the squad against the Baggies who were put up for transfer at the end of last season but that doesn't necessarily mean they are resigned to leaving the club, with Evans citing Arthur Read, part of the second-half changes, as a prime example.

He said: "He’s come back in really good form and he went onto the pitch and made a real difference.

"But that’s never the question with Arthur, the question is never his ability. He has to have that desire, live properly, want it more than anything else, if you are going to play for us.

"I can’t go home and sleep at night if they don’t live the dream and that’s to have a good season in League Two against some tough opposition.

"But it’ll come down to putting the right combinations together."