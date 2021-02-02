Stevenage made double loan swoop on transfer deadline day

Published: 9:20 AM February 2, 2021

Jahmal Hector-Ingram, seen playing for Derby County at Luton Town in October 2020, has joined Stevenage on loan. - Credit: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Stevenage left it late but they clinched a double loan signing a little more than an hour before the end of the January transfer window.

Both were forwards, Jahmal Hector-Ingram arriving from Derby while Jack Roles makes the short move from Tottenham.

Roles is a 21-year-old Cypriot international who makes the switch to the Lamex Stadium following the end of his loan spell at Burton Albion in January where he played twice.

He has also spent time with Cambridge United last season, scoring five goals in 25 appearances.

Hector-Ingram meanwhile has played eight times for Derby County's first-team, his debut coming off the bench against West Bromwich Albion in July.

Jahmal Hector-Ingram in action for Derby County during the Sky Bet Championship match at Pride Park against Watford. - Credit: MIKE EGERTON/PA

He showed his prowess in front of goal for the club's U23 side, bagging 22 goals in the 2019-2020 Premier League Two campaign.

Boro boss Alex Revell said: "Jack will add a great deal of guile and craft into the team. He proved last season that he has what it takes to be a success in the division, so we are really looking forward to introducing him to our group.

“Jahmal is a really exciting young talent and we are thrilled to have him at Stevenage. He will bring real dynamism to our attack and has a huge appetite to score goals.”