League Two fixtures release: Almost deja vu for Stevenage on opening day

Published: 9:00 AM June 24, 2021

Stevenage will be hoping for more celebrations through the 2021-2022 League Two season. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

For the second season running Stevenage and Barrow will clash on the opening day - although this time it is Boro who will have home advantage.

A penalty from Inih Effiong five minutes from time rescued a point for Alex Revell's men in a 1-1 draw at Holker Street back in September, a game which saw the Bluebirds make their return to the Football League after a 48-year absence.

This year the Cumbrians will travel down to the Lamex for the August 7 kick-off.

The two side's promoted from the National League this year are Sutton United and Hartlepool United.

Stevenage go to Gander Green Lane on September 11 while their first game with Pools in four years comes at home on October 2.

Fans should be back inside grounds this season and the hope is it will be both home and away supporters.

It means Stevenage should have some vocal backing for their first journey of the league campaign, a trip to Bristol Rovers on August 14.

The Christmas fixtures bring Crawley Town to the Lamex on Boxing Day with Boro away to Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers on December 29 and January 1.

The last away trip of the season is also the longest, heading up to Carlisle United on April 30 with the year coming to an end at home to Salford City on May 7.

After putting together a run of 12 games without defeat between February and March, Boro stormed clear of the relegation places and into mid-table.

It is a run of form that will have some tipping them as dark horses for at least a play-off spot this time around.

The first round of the Carabao Cup is in the week after the game at home to Barrow, the draw taking place later today (Thursday).

The first round of the FA Cup falls on the traditional first weekend in November, this year being November 6.





Stevenage FC - League Two fixtures in full

Sat Aug 7 - Barrow H

Tue Aug 10 - Carabao Cup round one

Sat Aug 14 - Bristol Rovers A

Tue Aug 17 - Bradford City A

Sat Aug 21 - Port Vale H

Tue Aug 24 - Carabao Cup round two

Sat Aug 28 - Walsall A

Sat Sep 4 - Swindon Town H

Sat Sep 11 - Sutton United A

Sat Sep 18 - Forest Green Rovers H

Tue Sep 22 - Carabao Cup round three

Sat Sep 25 - Harrogate Town A

Sat Oct 2 - Hartlepool United H

Sat Oct 9 - Exeter City H

Sat Oct 16 - Oldham Athletic A

Tue Oct 19 - Northampton Town A

Sat Oct 23 - Leyton Orient H

Sat Oct 30 - Newport County A

Sat Nov 6 - FA Cup first round

Sat Nov 13 - Mansfield Town H

Sat Nov 20 - Colchester United H

Tue Nov 23 - Rochdale A

Sat Nov 27 - Tranmere Rovers A

Sat Dec 4 - FA Cup second round

Tue Dec 7 - Scunthorpe United H

Sat Dec 11 - Carlisle United H

Sat Dec 18 - Salford City A

Sun Dec 26 - Crawley Town H

Wed Dec 29 - Swindon Town A

Sat Jan 1 - Forest Green Rovers A

Sat Jan 8 - Walsall H (FA Cup third round)

Sat Jan 15 - Sutton United H

Sat Jan 22 - Hartlepool United A

Sat Jan 29 - Harrogate Town H

Sat Feb 5 - Crawley Town A

Tue Feb 8 - Bradford City H

Sat Feb 12 - Barrow A

Sat Feb 19 - Bristol Rovers H

Sat Feb 26 - Port Vale A

Sat Mar 5 - Leyton Orient A

Sat Mar 12 - Newport County H

Tue Mar 15 - Northampton Town H

Sat Mar 19 - Mansfield Town A

Sat Mar 26 - Exeter City A

Sat Apr 2 - Oldham Athletic H

Sat Apr 9 - Colchester United A

Fri Apr 15 - Rochdale H

Mon Apr 18 - Scunthorpe United A

Sat Apr 23 - Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Apr 30 - Carlisle United A

Sat May 7 - Salford City H

Sat May 14 - FA Cup final