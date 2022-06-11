EFL announce changes to laws ahead of Stevenage's 2022-2023 League Two campaign

Stevenage manager Steve Evans will be able to use more substitutes in the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage will be able to utilise more of their squad after the EFL announced changes to the law ahead of the 2022-2023 League Two season.

The changes were revealed after the league's AGM on Friday with the main one revolving around the number and use of substitutes.

Clubs will now be allowed to name up to seven subs but introduce five of them throughout the course of matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, up from the three last year.

They will have to do it in specific chunks though with multiple changes at one go.

A statement from the EFL said: "Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture, plus an opportunity at half-time, and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of these opportunities."

Another change announced means kit clashes could be more widespread.

The statement read: "A home club will now be able to wear its away or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.

"The amendment also allows clubs to further mix and match elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes.

"The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential colour blind kit clash may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance."

The League Two season begins on Saturday, July 30, with the fixtures set to be announced on Thursday, June 23.

Stevenage have also announced six pre-season friendlies so far.