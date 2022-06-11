The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

EFL announce changes to laws ahead of Stevenage's 2022-2023 League Two campaign

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:28 AM June 11, 2022
Stevenage manager Steve Evans will be able to use more substitutes in the 2022-2023 season.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans will be able to use more substitutes in the 2022-2023 season. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage will be able to utilise more of their squad after the EFL announced changes to the law ahead of the 2022-2023 League Two season.

The changes were revealed after the league's AGM on Friday with the main one revolving around the number and use of substitutes.

Clubs will now be allowed to name up to seven subs but introduce five of them throughout the course of matches in the Championship, League One and League Two, up from the three last year.

They will have to do it in specific chunks though with multiple changes at one go.

A statement from the EFL said: "Each club is only permitted a maximum of three opportunities to make substitutions during the fixture, plus an opportunity at half-time, and a club may make more than the one substitution at each of these opportunities."

Another change announced means kit clashes could be more widespread.

The statement read: "A home club will now be able to wear its away or third kit where a clash may occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.

Most Read

  1. 1 Section 60 stop and search order in Stevenage amid knife crime crackdown
  2. 2 Recap: Stevenage main road shut all morning after Six Hills Way crash
  3. 3 Four Stevenage streets hit in spate of theft and vehicle break-ins
  1. 4 Opening date revealed for Stevenage Bus Interchange
  2. 5 Secret Ofsted files: Martins Wood school was spared special measures
  3. 6 Critical incident declared at Lister Hospital in Stevenage
  4. 7 Cannabis factory with more than 200 plants uncovered in Stevenage
  5. 8 Countdown to Stevenage Day
  6. 9 A602 main road between Stevenage and Ware to shut for entire weekend
  7. 10 TV personality Lisa Faulkner set to launch Sea Change events in Letchworth

"The amendment also allows clubs to further mix and match elements of their registered kits in order to avoid kit clashes.

"The EFL will also play a more active role in helping clubs identify where a potential colour blind kit clash may occur to give them adequate notice so that all necessary arrangements can be made in advance."

The League Two season begins on Saturday, July 30, with the fixtures set to be announced on Thursday, June 23.

Stevenage have also announced six pre-season friendlies so far.

Stevenage FC
Football
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Traffic cameras show bumper-to-bumper queues on the A1(M) near Stevenage ahead of Liam Gallagher's Knebworth concert (June 3)

Herts Live News | Updated

Bumper-to-bumper queues on A1(M) before Liam Gallagher concert at Knebworth

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A police officers standing in front of the bungalow.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Bungalow closed due to tenant's 'anti-social behaviour'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Two police officers in fluorescent jackets.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Paedophile caught by police officer pretending to be 13-year-old girl

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A piece of grass from Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is for sale on eBay - with bids having now topped £65,000.

Knebworth House | Updated

Grass from Liam Gallagher's Knebworth gigs going for more than £65k on eBay

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon