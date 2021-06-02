Charlie Carter and Ben Coker the latest to extend Stevenage stay
- Credit: DANNY LOO/TGS PHOTO
Stevenage have bolstered their side with the re-signing of another two of last year's squad.
Charlie Carter and Ben Coker both impressed, Carter chipping in with four goals before injury ruined the second part of his season.
Speaking to the club's website he said: "It has been a stop start season for me but now I can not wait to get going again, and I am over the moon to get it sorted.
“Talks with the gaffer have been very positive. He has told me what he wants from me and how I can continue improving."
Coker meanwhile was just happy to play a full season of 42 games after a serious knee injury in 2018 kept him out for two years.
He said: "It was a straightforward decision. I was really impressed with what we did in the second half of the season and how the gaffer and Dean Wilkins want us to play”.
“We have a really strong squad and the team spirit we have is very similar to what I have had in the past. We have got to look to be up there, that is what everyone wants."
