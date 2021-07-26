Stevenage happy with performance and result against 10-man Crystal Palace

Published: 8:00 AM July 26, 2021

An early sending off gave Stevenage a much-different test than was planned when they hosted Crystal Palace.

Jake O'Brien was given his marching orders on nine minutes for a professional foul but despite a lot of possession against the young Eagles side, it wasn't until the 76th minute that Boro found the breakthrough, a combination of a home trialist and visiting defender sending the ball into the net.

New Stevenage signing Jake Reeves said: "It’s a shame that their lad got sent off in a friendly but it is one of those things that can happen during the season so maybe it is a good time to try and play against it.

"We played well, you can obviously see that everyone, especially us new lads, are trying to get on board with the style of play and we did that well.

"The sending off meant they sat really deep and blocked off our lines into the 10 and made us go wide.

"But we still managed to really attack them from there."

Boro are back at the Lamex on Tuesday when Watford are expected to send a much-stronger squad.