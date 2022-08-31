The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Injury news

Elliott List to undergo surgery to determine length of injury absence

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:09 PM August 31, 2022
Elliott List requires surgery to determine how long he will be out for.

Elliott List requires surgery to determine how long he will be out for.

Elliott List's road to recovery is still running to an unknown timetable admitted Steve Evans.

The striker, who had looked sharp throughout pre-season, broke down just 39 minutes into the opening game of the season at Tranmere Rovers.

It looked an innocuous collision at the time but you could sense it was serious too and he was instantly removed from the pitch.

The 25-year-old has not been seen since but the Boro boss is not ruling out a return in the early part of 2023, at least not until medical opinion says that is not possible.

Evans said: "He is going in for surgery in the second week in September, the consultant needs to go in and have a look at what the prognosis is. 

"I’m hopeful that it will be early in the new year but until the consultant has a look we don’t know. 

"It all depends on attachments and fibres and muscle and cartilages and he can only do that by having a look." 

Logo Icon