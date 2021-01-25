Performances key but Dean Wilkins happy with how Stevenage job has begun

Published: 10:10 AM January 25, 2021

Dean Wilkins, seen during his time as Reading's first-team coach, is happy with how the job at Stevenage is going. - Credit: ANDREW MATTHEWS/PA

Dean Wilkins is very happy with the way things are going since landing the assistant manager's job at Stevenage.

The former Reading, Sheffield United and Brighton man took on the role in December and since then has seen just one defeat in the league, that on Saturday against Exeter City.

And while the job is a work in progress, the progression made so far fills him with every confidence.

"I’ve enjoyed it," he said. "The players have been really responsive to everything I’ve tried to add.

"What we are trying to do is not look at league position but look at performance as it will be performance that gets you where you need to be.

"Until Exeter the performances have been good and even against them there were signs.

"The players have been working very hard and are determined to put into practice what we are trying to do and the way we are trying to play.

"It’s just the execution now. We have to be really ruthless and once we start doing that we’ll get back on a winning streak."