Stevenage appoint Dean Wilkins as new assistant following shock Joe Dunne departure

Published: 11:15 AM December 22, 2020

Dean Wilkins has been appointed the new assistant manager to Alex Revell at Stevenage. - Credit: NICK POTTS/PA

Stevenage have moved swiftly to replace Joe Dunne as assistant manager - plumping for former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Dean Wilkins.

Dunne stepped down after a week in the role for family reasons, prompting Boro to go back into recruitment mode.

And their choice comes with plenty of experience. Wilkins has held a UEFA A licence for almost 20 years and a UEFA Pro licence for near on 10 years.

He was both assistant and manager in a 10-year stint with the Seagulls and had four years working under Alan Pardew and Nigel Adkins at Southampton.

During that time the Saints won back-to-back promotions into the Premier League.

He followed Adkins to Reading and then Sheffield United and his last role was as head of coaching at Crystal Palace.

Speaking to the Boro website, manager Alex Revell said, "Dean is not only a top coach but his experience as an assistant manager and manager over 400 odd games will be invaluable to us.

"I played for him at Brighton and saw first hand how he can develop players and a winning team

"I am delighted to have him with me every day to help us restructure our team and start delivering the results we all want to see."

The loss of Dunne came as a shock to all at the club.

Chairman Phil Wallace said, "I spoke to Joe and he has been informed of an illness in his family that requires all of his attention.

He is devastated to bring us this news, but we completely understand that family comes first and, given the situation he’s found himself in, we understand his decision and hope that his family issues are resolved as soon as possible."

Jamie Cumming meanwhile has been voted the club's player of the month for November.

The goalkeeper starred in the FA Cup victory over Hull City thanks to two saves in the shoot-out and he is delighted to clinch the award.

He said: "I am pleased to help contribute to the team and I would like to thank everyone that voted for me. I hope to continue performing well and helping us to more victories over the course of the season.”

Stevenage's home game with Cambridge United on Tuesday has had its kick-off time moved to 5pm.