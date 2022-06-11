Stevenage expand pre-season line-up with first home match announced

Stevenage are heading back to Hitchin Town for a pre-season friendly in 2022. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Stevenage have announced another five pre-season friendlies - with more being explored.

The League Two side had already revealed they would start the prelude to the new season away to Jersey Bulls on July 2 but have now added four away ties and one at the Lamex Stadium.

That will see Steve Evans' former club Peterborough United in town on Wednesday, July 13.

The others feature a couple of familiar faces, staples of Boro's usual preparations.

Top Field will be the venue on July 5 when Stevenage go to Hitchin Town while Clarence Park and St Albans City are the hosts on July 16.

Away games at new National League North side, Peterborough Sports, on July 23 and Northern Premier League Stamford on July 26 round the campaign off so far.

The League Two season begins on Saturday, July 30, with the fixtures set to be announced on Thursday, June 23.

The first round of the Carabao League Cup will take place in the week beginning Monday, August 8.