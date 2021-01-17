Alex Revell happy with a point as Stevenage and Tranmere Rovers cancel each other out

Published: 11:38 AM January 17, 2021

Stevenage manager Alex Revell was happy with the point against Tranmere Rovers. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

It wasn't a performance that matched recent efforts but Alex Revell was more than happy with the point earned at home to Tranmere Rovers.

The 0-0 draw at the Lamex Stadium took their improved form to one loss in eight League Two games and keeps them outside of the bottom two.

And the boss believes keeping the good run going was important.

He said: "There’s frustration because we feel we can play better.

"We defended very well. They wanted to go back to front quite early and counter attack us but Scott [Cuthbert] and Terence Vancooten were again very good.

"On the flip side, our quality into the front players wasn’t as good as we’ve seen in recent games.

"We did it occasionally but not enough.

"There is loads to build on but ultimately it is another point on the board and it keeps the unbeaten run going."

Boro suffered for large parts of the game but a triple substitution with just under 15 minutes to go gave the hosts fresh impetus and almost saw them snatch a winner.

The one big talking point was a penalty shout that went unrewarded, Jack Aitchison going down under a challenge but drawing ire from the Tranmere players for what they perceived to be a dive.

Revell was up off the bench for that and needed to be ushered back to the technical area by the fourth official but afterwards the boss was in a more reflective mood.

He said: "[From the side] we were hoping it was a penalty. Jack felt contact but how much of that contact is enough to warrant a penalty I don’t know.

"That’s football and I don’t look at that, I look at the performance and we’re disappointed not to get the win but we could have nicked it."





All three of his new signings appeared against the Merseyside team too.

Chris Lines continued in midfield while there was a first start for Luke Norris up front. The third of the trio, Matt Stevens, came off the bench at half-time for his debut and Revell was pleased with his effort.

He said: "[Stevens] changed the game. He wanted to run in behind and he was a threat.

"He’s a predatory goalscorer and that’s what we want.

"We have to help him with his fitness as he hasn’t played for a long time but both he and Luke Norris will cause people problems."