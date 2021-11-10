Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Revell handed vote of confidence by chairman as Mark Sampson leaves

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:08 AM November 10, 2021
Mark Sampson has left his role as first-team coach of Stevenage.

Stevenage manager Alex Revell has been given a vote of confidence from chairman Phil Wallace.

It came as the club announced the departure of first-team coach and manager Mark Sampson.

Wallace said: "Mark has performed diligently on the coaching side since Dean Wilkins came in to assist Alex Revell but wants to move on to new challenges, and we wish him the very best.

“Ronnie Henry will assist Alex and Dean at training on a temporary basis.

“Our league results have been unacceptable to all of us, and Alex and I have had several discussions recently.

"We both believe this group of players can deliver consistent winning performances to climb the table but we both know that has to start happening soon."

Boro meanwhile advanced to the knockout stages of the Papa John's Trophy after a 1-0 win at home to Cambridge United.

Elliot List's first-half goal, his of the season, was all that was needed to place them second in group P and send them into the round of 32.


