Delight for Alex Revell as Brentford loanee Arthur Read breaks duck for Stevenage
- Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO
Stevenage manager Alex Revell was delighted to see Arthur Read break his goalscoring duck for the club against Carlisle United.
The 21-year-old is on loan from Championship side Brentford and has impressed some with his control of midfield in his 26 appearances so far.
He was even the player of the month in December but hadn't troubled the scoring charts until he ran onto an Elliot Osborne through ball 19 minutes from time and fired between the legs of Carlisle goalkeeper Magnus Norman.
Revell said: "It’s about time and Ready has been waiting for that.
"I set him targets for what I want to see yesterday and he has hit most of them.
"He's had a lot of games but just needed to have a break out of the team.
"But he kept his head down and learned and when you do that, you get your rewards.
"When you come on loan you have to realise it is not about you, it is about the club and the players around you.
"You have to work as hard as you can every day to show you want to be here and he has done that.
"I’m really pleased for him."