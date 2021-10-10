Positives but Boro must cut out the sloppy goals before they can fly

Published: 10:11 AM October 10, 2021

Stevenage's Elliott List took his tally to seven in all competitions after a brace against Exeter City. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

A draw at home to Exeter City was another positive step in the right direction for Stevenage but both manager Alex Revell and goalscorer Elliott List believe they are making life hard for themselves at times.

The 2-2 draw made it four games undefeated in all competitions but they twice had to come from behind after conceding avoidable goals in the early stages of each half.

And it is those slips at the back that is leaving the Boro squad and management perturbed.

Revell said: "They are a team that has caused us many problems in the past so a point is about right in terms of the chances and the possession.

"My biggest frustration is we want to turn these draws into wins. We drew too many last year.

"And when you miss the chances you have and you concede goals that we don’t want to see, you are always fighting to come back into the game.

"It’s got to stop happening When you go a goal down you have to work extremely hard to get back into the game.

"We did that with a fantastic goal from [Elliott List] and then second half we did it again.

"But you could see the character of the players to make sure they got on the front foot and that is really positive.

"We just need more belief in our play because when we do, we can be unplayable."

List is now up to seven for the season but he too was disappointed by the goals at the other end of the field.

He said: "Obviously it is nice personally to get two goals and help the team but I think we are better than them and we didn’t show our true colours.

"But on a positive note it is four games unbeaten, we are scoring more goals and if we can eradicate the sloppy goals then we’ll be in a good place.

"We have to work hard for our goals so we shouldn’t just be giving them away.

"I could have had a hat-trick, if I drag it or slice it, it goes in but I caught it too well.

"But two goals from three chances isn’t a bad return."