Stevenage off to the Wirral first as 2022-2023 League Two fixtures are released

League Two football will return to the Lamex Stadium on August 6 after Stevenage's fixtures for the 2022-2023 season were revealed. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

League Two clubs will be looking for bumper crowds in November and December as the Premier League pauses for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - and Stevenage have been handed two home games after the announcement of the 2022-2023 fixtures.

The top flight in England will have a six-week break from November 12 up to Boxing Day to accommodate the showpiece tournament in the Middle East while even the Championship takes a three-week hiatus.

But it will be business as usual in League Two with the only potential break coming on November 26, the date for the second round of the FA Cup.

Boro both kick-off and end the campaign away from home.

They start on July 30 at Prenton Park, home of Tranmere Rovers, while the final day on May 6 sends them up to Barrow.

The Lamex Stadium will see the return of league football a week later when newly-promoted Stockport County are the visitors.

The final home game of the year comes on April 29 against the other side promoted from the National League, Grimsby Town.

Boxing Day has a trip to Leyton Orient while New Year's Day will bring Gillingham to town, Steve Evans' last club before taking the Boro job.

Midweek fixtures have fallen kindly too.

There are five in total in a normal week, three of them at home, Newport County away on Valentine's Day and Doncaster Rovers on October 25 the only weekday trips outside of Christmas and Easter.

In total Stevenage will travel 6,334 miles across the whole of the season, although that is down on last year's total of 6,819.

The average one-way journey last season was 148.2 miles with this year's being 137.7.

Their closest fixture is now AFC Wimbledon, with Leyton Orient, Sutton United and Northampton Town also under the 100-mile round-trip marker.





Stevenage FC fixtures 2022-2023 - EFL League Two

Jul 30 - Tranmere Rovers(a)

Aug 6 - Stockport County (h)

Aug 13 - Walsall (a)

Aug 16 - Rochdale (h)

Aug 20 - Carlisle United (h)

Aug 27 - Salford City (a)

Sep 3 - Crewe Alexandra (a)

Sep 10 - Sutton United (h)

Sep 13 - Newport County (h)

Sep 17 - Bradford City (a)

Sep 24 - Harrogate Town (h)

Oct 1 - Crawley Town (a)

Oct 8 - Swindon Town (h)

Oct 15 - Gillingham (a)

Oct 22 - Northampton Town (h)

Oct 25 - Doncaster Rovers (a)

Oct 29 - Colchester United (a)

Nov 5 - FA Cup first round

Nov 12 - Hartlepool United (h)

Nov 19 - Grimsby Town (a)

Nov 26 - FA Cup second round

Dec 3 - Barrow (h)

Dec 10 - Mansfield Town (h)

Dec 17 - AFC Wimbledon (a)

Dec 26 - Leyton Orient (a)

Dec 29 - Crawley Town (h)

Jan 1 - Gillingham (h)

Jan 7 - Swindon Town (a)

Jan 14 - Harrogate Town (a)

Jan 21 - Leyton Orient (h)

Jan 28 - Crewe Alexandra (h)

Feb 4 - Sutton United (a)

Feb 11 - Bradford City (h)

Feb 14 - Newport County (a)

Feb 18 - Stockport County (a)

Feb 25 - Tranmere Rovers (h)

Mar 4 - Rochdale (a)

Mar 11 - Walsall (h)

Mar 18 - Carlisle United (a)

Mar 25 - Salford City (h)

Apr 1 - Northampton Town (a)

Apr 7 - Colchester United (h)

Apr 10 - Hartlepool United (a)

Apr 15 - AFC Wimbledon (h)

Apr 18 - Doncaster Rovers (h)

Apr 22 - Mansfield Town (a)

Apr 29 - Grimsby Town (h)

May 6 - Barrow (a)