Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Sport

Trails and tracks the order of the day for epic ride to King's Lynn for Stevenage Cycling Club

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:11 AM August 28, 2021   
Stevenage Cycling Club set off at 6am from Walkern on their epic trip to King's Lynn

Stevenage Cycling Club set off at 6am from Walkern on their epic trip to King's Lynn. - Credit: WALT CAHILL

Stevenage Cycling Club decided to forego the tarmac for an off-road run of epic proportions.

Having been inspired by some of their number putting in long rides, the off-road section thought they'd go one better and cycle from Stevenage to Kings Lynn on dirt, gravel and stones.

On a mix of mountain and gravel bikes, 10 from the club met at Walkern in the early hours of the morning to tackle the gruelling 130-mile ride along tracks and bridleways.

Stevenage Cycling Club tackle gravel roads on their epic trip to King's Lynn

Stevenage Cycling Club tackle gravel roads on their epic trip to King's Lynn. - Credit: WALT CAHILL

With the route taking in parts of the Icknield Way and Peddars Way via Thetford and Swaffham, they eventually arrived in King's Lynn after 13 hours of riding, sensibly opting to let the train take the strain for the return leg to Stevenage.

For further information about Stevenage Cycling Club go to www.stevenagecc.org.uk

Cycling
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ant and Dec are recruiting contestants for their new ITV game show Fortune Favours the Brave.

TV

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
George Ezra at Standon Calling Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Music

6 chart-topping singers from Herts and surrounding villages

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Raj Mahal, Stevenage

Stevenage Borough Council

Business owner fined £7,500 for substandard staff accommodation 

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Justin Sandilands of Church Street Clifton, has been jailed for four years for the sexual assault of a young girl

Bedfordshire Live

Man jailed for sexual assault of young girl

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon