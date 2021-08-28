Trails and tracks the order of the day for epic ride to King's Lynn for Stevenage Cycling Club

Published: 11:11 AM August 28, 2021

Stevenage Cycling Club set off at 6am from Walkern on their epic trip to King's Lynn. - Credit: WALT CAHILL

Stevenage Cycling Club decided to forego the tarmac for an off-road run of epic proportions.

Having been inspired by some of their number putting in long rides, the off-road section thought they'd go one better and cycle from Stevenage to Kings Lynn on dirt, gravel and stones.

On a mix of mountain and gravel bikes, 10 from the club met at Walkern in the early hours of the morning to tackle the gruelling 130-mile ride along tracks and bridleways.

Stevenage Cycling Club tackle gravel roads on their epic trip to King's Lynn. - Credit: WALT CAHILL

With the route taking in parts of the Icknield Way and Peddars Way via Thetford and Swaffham, they eventually arrived in King's Lynn after 13 hours of riding, sensibly opting to let the train take the strain for the return leg to Stevenage.

For further information about Stevenage Cycling Club go to www.stevenagecc.org.uk