Stevenage optimistic that better fortunes are coming their way in 2019

PUBLISHED: 15:50 07 May 2019

Stevenage Cricket Club's Gary Brown with his new club record score in 2017. Picture: STEVENAGE CC

Stevenage Cricket Club are very optimistic for a change in fortunes in 2019 - but they are on the lookout for new bowlers to help.

That's the message coming from new skipper Gary Brown who is back in charge of the first team after a gap of 10 years.

Brown is the most prolific run scorer for the club in recent times, including a club individual single innings record total of 278 in the Sunday League back in 2017.

And he will have a strong line-up, although the need for bowlers to open the attack is noted.

They have fine spinners in Mike Philpotts, Asif Mahmood and Karan Anand while all-rounder Tom Bonham has been recruited from Bishop's Stortford

However, they are still reliant on veterans Martin Nevill and Ian Brown to open the attack.

They have had good news with Andy Joslin passing himself free of leg troubles that minimised his appearances last year.

The club's second team have promotion on their agenda, with the expectation being they will be stronger and improve on their mid-table showing last year.

Captain Carl Richards has recruited a couple of players that should improve the balance of the team, however, an early injury to young up and coming spin bowler Moses Anil could see him miss the first month.

Overall Stevenage Cricket Club are still able to put out six league sides every Saturday, a rare occurence these days.

And the lower teams are expected to hold their own in their respective divisions.

