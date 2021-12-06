Tisdale rues missed chances as Stevenage exit FA Cup

Paul Tisdale would like to have seen better finishing from his Stevenage side in the FA Cup defeat to Yeovil. - Credit: PA

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale was left to rue missed chances as his side were knocked out of the FA Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Yeovil Town in the second round.

Ex-Boro loanee Charlie Wakefield got the only goal of the game just after the break following a misplaced kick from goalkeeper Adam Smith and costly slip from Max Melbourne.

But the visitors had their chances at Huish Park, with the best of those falling to Jamie Reid, who saw his effort saved when one-on-one with Grant Smith.

Tisdale rued those missed opportunities, saying: “We’re disappointed of course. We really wanted to win the game. You don’t want to lose any game.

“I was optimistic going into it and I certainly thought we created enough chances to score a goal. We had two or three really good chances and I would have liked us to take one of those.”

The defeat means Stevenage have exited two cup competitions in the space of a week, having been knocked out of the Papa John’s Trophy following a second-round defeat to Sutton United on penalties.

Attention now turns to Boro’s battle at the bottom of League Two, with the club sitting 21st and just three points above the relegation zone.

Tisdale – who replaced Alex Revell at the end of last month – understands the task ahead and knows he must find a way to improve results.

“My mind is spinning. There are so many things for me to learn quickly about the players, the way we play, about them making decisions and about us going forward,” he said.

“If I look at the game today there was lots of endeavour, the attitude was very good and there are certainly some very competent, athletic players, I’ve just got to find a way to some clear lines, some clarity and direction that will help us get some results.

“Forgive me, I’ve only had four or five days at the club, so it’s early days. Every day is another day, every game is another game to understand the players and to learn about what they are doing and how they do it.

“I’ll make my choices going forward off the back of that.”

Stevenage are back in action on Saturday when they face Carlisle United at the Lamex in League Two.