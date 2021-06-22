Stevenage Borough Juniors crowned national champions after tense victory
- Credit: SBJFC
A young side from Stevenage Borough Juniors Football Club has lifted a national title.
The club's U15 Boca team battled their way through regional rounds to set up a winner-takes-all clash with Rushall Olympic at Gloucester City.
And after a tough contest which finished 1-1, they won 5-4 on penalties to lift the Junior Premier League U15 National Champions Cup.
A spokeswoman for the club said: "We couldn’t be more proud of this team. It is an amazing achievement from such a great set of lads and their fabulous coaches: Stuart Lopez, Scott Cretton and Keith Coughlin.
"With three players injured during the game we were down to the bare 11.
"But with a gritty defensive display and an outstanding performance from Harry Pattrick in goal, we managed to hold on and take it to penalties."
Stevenage Borough squad: George Bagge, Jasper Baines, Lucas Bond, Charlie Cane, Rio Cardines, Sonny Coughlin, William Cowe, Tate Cretton Billy Dexter, Keanu Fleming, Lucas Hince, Joseph Hnatiuk, Will Lopez, Arthur McDowell, Ben Palmer, Harry Pattrick, Kai Pitts-Lewis, Callum Scutchings, Charlie Smyth, Jack Young.
