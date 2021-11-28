Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage appoint former MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale as their new manager

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 4:01 PM November 28, 2021
Updated: 4:12 PM November 28, 2021
Paul Tisdale has been named as the new manager of League Two Stevenage.

Paul Tisdale has been named as the new manager of League Two Stevenage. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Stevenage have made former MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale their new manager.

The 48-year-old joins the League Two side with Mel Gwinnett being named as his assistant.

Tisdale was in charge at Stadium MK from June 2018 and led them to promotion to League One in his first season in charge.

He was removed after a poor start to the following campaign and had a short three-month tenure as boss of Bristol Rovers which in ended in February.

The majority of his managerial experience comes from his 12-year spell as boss of Exeter City where he brought the Grecians back into the Football League and subsequently into a three-season stay in League One, the highest position being eighth in 2011.

Boro chairman Phil Wallace said: “We needed to bring EFL experience and a fresh start into our club, so Paul fits that perfectly.

"He had an impressive 12 years at Exeter and was recognized as one of the brightest managers in the game, so his move to MK Dons and a promotion in his first season was not a surprise.

"He has developed a long line of talented players at Exeter that have moved up to higher levels.

"We have got a good squad of players and we are looking forward to Paul creating a winning environment.

"We have funds available to strengthen in January if Paul feels we need to do that."

Stevenage News

