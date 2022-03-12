Stevenage appoint former Crystal Palace man as new CEO

New Stevenage CEO Dominic Jordan (left) with brother Simon during their days at Crystal Palace. - Credit: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA

Stevenage have appointed the brother of former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan as Chief Executive Officer.

Dominic Jordan was once the managing director at Selhurst Park and arrives at the Lamex after spending the last 12 years running a sports partnership business he founded in 2010.

He spent 10 years at the Eagles and will officially take up his new role on March 28.

Stevenage have appointed Dominic Jordan as their new CEO. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

The 51-year-old said: "I have been extremely impressed by what has been achieved at the club and I am looking forward to forging strong relationships with the fans, the community and the fantastic businesses within it.

"I cannot wait to get to work with a great team to drive the club forward."

Boro chairman Phil Wallace said: "We had 77 applicants for the CEO position and interviewed some very strong candidates.

"Dominic’s experience, his strong desire to link with fans and the community and most importantly his skillset to grow revenue streams, made him our stand-out choice.