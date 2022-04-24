Relief for Luke Norris as Stevenage seal Football League safety

If you're going to ensure Football League safety then having a home-town hero get the goals is the perfect way to do it - but for Stevenage's Luke Norris there was more relief than joy.

The striker scored twice as Boro beat Tranmere Rovers 2-0 at the Lamex Stadium, a result which coupled with Oldham Athletic's loss to Salford City keeps Steve Evans' side in League Two for another year.

But Norris was just happy to have given the fans and the club something to smile about.

Luke Norris (right) celebrates after scoring his first goal in Stevenage's 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in League Two. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO





He said: “It’s what we needed. We’ve done really well to pick ourselves up and it's nice to know results went our way and we’re staying up.





"When the new manager came in, staying up was the aim and now we just have to finish strong and build for next year.

"I think we were good, so considering everything going on with the pressure and everything, it was a real good day.

"It's a centre of relief. We had the task when the gaffer came in and were in a bad place, but we know what we can do.

"We’ve had too many off-days, so it was nice to have one of them days where everything clicks.

"I feel for Oldham, being relegated is one of the worst feelings in football. We just made sure that's wasn't going to be us and did our part today.

"We owe it to the fans, they deserved it and got right behind us. The last few home games they’ve been exceptional. This is home to me and everyday life.

"A few of the boys don't understand unless you're from the place so it means a lot I could do it for them."

Luke Norris puts Stevenage ahead against Tranmere Rovers from the penalty spot. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

His first goal came from the penalty spot in the first half while the second was a header.

He said: "I back myself from 12 yards and knew the importance of it, so it was always going in the net.

“Goals is the main thing with me and we are that little bit more direct which is my suited style. My job at the end of the day as a number nine is to put the ball in the net.

"I had a nice chance with the penalty and Cokes’ delivery was perfect, so I’m enjoying my football at the moment."