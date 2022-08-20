Stevenage up to second in League Two after comfortable win over Carlisle

Kane Smith (second from right) celebrates putting Stevenage ahead against Carlisle United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Stevenage moved up to second in the League Two table after what was another comfortable home success - although this one against Carlisle United was again much closer than it needed to be.

Kane Smith and Max Clark both opened their Boro accounts in the first half as the home side threatened to run riot.

But a soft goal out of nothing on the stroke of half-time from Kristian Dennis gave United an undeserved way back into the contest.

They didn't take it and the 2-1 success continues the best start to the season for many a year.

Stevenage, however, have got to be better at converting chances because they created a number of gilt-edged ones here that went begging.

That though is a problem for another day.

For all the talk from the manager and the skipper after Tuesday's win over Rochdale, Steve Evans sprung a surprise by naming the exact same team.

The starting 11 would certainly have felt their performance midweek warranted further inclusion but perhaps the Boro boss was looking to throw off his opposite number, Paul Simpson.

If that was the case, it worked out perfectly for 46 of the 47 minutes in the first period.

Boro were simply outstanding and after the worries of not scoring more than one against the Dale, they managed to do and look comfortable doing so.

By the time the first came on 16 minutes, they had already gone close twice.

Arthur Read had the first of them with an effort from the edge of the area that pinged off Tomas Holy's left-hand post and then Smith with an audacious right-footed chip, using the outside of his foot, which floated over the keeper but onto the roof of the net.

The opening goal had a slice of fortune but it was totally deserved.

Smith, from a similar position to moments earlier, hit his shot on target but a deflection took it away.

Fortunately for the full-back a second inadvertent touch from a Cumbrian foot put it back towards goal and it rolled inside a stranded Holy's right-hand post.

The second arrived with another piece of individual skill from Smith.

He flicked the ball past a Carlisle defender to give himself space for the cross, which he delivered low to the back post and swinging away from the goal.

Clark arrived unmarked to knock it home.

United had offered nothing throughout the half and had looked rattled for the majority.

Simpson had identified Boro's threat in the air and from crosses and set-pieces but identifying it and stopping it are two very different things.

There was panic and lack of communication between the navy shirts so much so that the visiting boss vented his frustrations in no uncertain terms.

The goal then was completely out of the blue, a cross from the right somehow finding its way to the back post where Dennis bundled it in.

It turned what should have been a quite pleasant interval into one that probably had a seething Scotsman in the middle of it.

And Carlisle were almost level in the 90 seconds following the restart.

Taye Ashby-Hamond had to push an early cross behind and from the resultant corner Corey Whelan headed wide.

Fortunately the home side were able to quickly reassert some control and while not as dominant as before half-time, and at a much slower tempo, they did at least manage some forward momentum again.

Jordan Roberts got himself into a great position down the left on two occasions after slipping past his marker.

The first ended with a Norris shot deflected and cleared off the line and then the rebound shot from Smith being blocked.

An injury to Danny Rose may prove a problem in the next couple of weeks, he was replaced by Jamie Reid, while Carlisle tried to clamber their way back into the game with a double change.

Roberts though should have restored Boro's two-goal lead on 68 minutes following a quick break.

He left his defender sitting on the floor inside the box with the goal looming large in front of him. He curled his shot well wide though from about 14 yards.

More substitutions followed to take the sting out of the game although Ashby-Hammond was also booked for time wasting as the match headed into stoppage time.

His only real moment of worry was a free-kick from out on the left that flashed across goal and just wide of his left post.





Stevenage: Ashby-Hammond, Clark, Reeves, Piergianni, Sweeney, Norris (Bostwick 90+2), Roberts (Taylor 76), Smith, Vancooten, Read (Campbell 76), Rose (Reid 58).

Subs (not used): Chapman, James-Wildin, Earley.

Goals: Smith 16, Clark 42

Booked: Norris 89, Ashby-Hammond 90+1





Carlisle United: Holy, Armor (Hilton 89), Gibson, Guy, Patrick (Stretton 66), Dennis, Whelan, Ellis (Huntington 66), Mellish, Back, Harris (Ibehen 72).

Subs (not used): Bollado, Devitt, Kelly.

Goal: Dennis 45+2

Booked: Harris 69





HT: Stevenage 2 Carlisle United 1

Referee: Craig Hicks (Sutton)

Attendance: ( from Carlisle)