Player Ratings - Who was the star man as Stevenage beat Carlisle United?

Player Ratings

The best start to a league season for 10 years continues with a fourth win in five League Two games - this one 2-1 against Carlisle United.

It bore many similarities to Tuesday's success over Rochdale, another one-goal winning margin but another game where the outcome was never truly in doubt.

But this was against a side expected to be up towards the very top of the division and they made it look even easier and this was how I viewed the individual components of a great team effort.

Taye Ashby-Hammond makes a save during Stevenage's 2-1 win over Carlisle United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 7

It's rinse and repeat at the minute but again had so little to do but again what he needed to do, he did with ultimate ease. Shouldn't forget how vital a stop he made from a low cross 40 seconds into the second half. Could have been a huge moment.

Max Clark - 7

Took his goal very well and is one of those starting to flourish as the results keep coming and the confidence grows. Few nervy moments down the left when he was faced with Jordan Gibson in the second half but kept on top of the situation.

Jake Reeves - 8

Really does help make this team tick from the middle of the park with some lovely one-touch and well-timed passes. One misplaced ball, however, caused the Carlisle goal and that complacency of sorts needs rectified quickly. Otherwise brilliant.

Carl Piergianni - 7

He makes defending look effortless. Just puts his head in the right place at the right time on almost every occasion. One point he simply put a long ball forward out for a throw rather than try and find a team-mate. My kind of centre-half.

Dan Sweeney - 7

Noticed him more in an attacking position rather than back doing the day job and am noticing more and more that there is lot more to his game than heading and tackling. Put in a couple of lovely deft crosses. What a signing he has been so far.

Luke Norris - 7

The goals are still eluding him but this was a much better all-round performance until a late knock. Uses his physical presence to allow space for others and once he finds his groove, he'll take off.

Jordan Roberts - 8

There was one miss in the second half that he has to do better with but other than that, this was an excellent performance. Got down to the byline twice in the second half, leaving his defender in a heap on the floor. Only frantic defending prevented an assist.

Kane Smith - 9

Seemed on course for a 10, he was that good in the first half. His fitness did tell in the second period but considering the work he did up and down the flank, it's not too much of a surprise. Boss reckons there's more to come too.

Terence Vancooten - 8

Getting better and better in this formation and starting to shine on his own alongside his two more illustrious and scene-stealing defensive co-stars. Confidence is now bubbling to the surface.

Arthur Read - 7

I'd like to see a little bit more from him in the tackle and in contact situations but he does put his foot in when needed. Should have scored too when he hit the post but is clearly revelling in more playing time.

Danny Rose - 7

A tight groin curtailed his afternoon's work but not until he had caused problems and helped create a number of chances for his mates.

Substitutes - 6

Again brought on late to disrupt the flow and all solidity to the shape and structure of Carlisle and again did that with little problem. They will get their chance to shine against Peterborough on Tuesday.

Substitute Jake Taylor receives late instructions from Stevenage manager Steve Evans against Carlisle United. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Summary

They had me sucked in at one point during one passing move in the first half. It didn't lead to anything but I found myself smiling. Not sure I've ever done that at the Lamex.

I'm still expecting the good times to fade soon and more of a slog to take its place but I'm now turning to the opinion that even a defeat won't derail the progress.

This bunch look a solid well-rounded group who have their feet on the ground win, lose or draw.

There was certainly never any real chances of the last two outcomes yesterday against Carlisle despite the one-goal margin, with the only downside again being that they didn't go on and win by more.

A really entertaining performance, especially that first half.