Stevenage players working hard to get themselves out of their mess says Scott Cuthbert

Scott Cuthbert says the hard work will continue for Stevenage in their fight against relegation. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

Stevenage skipper Scott Cuthbert says the players are working as hard as they can to drag themselves out of a relegation fight that they put themselves in.

The centre-half scored the only goal of the game three minutes into the second half as Boro beat Rochdale 1-0 on Good Friday, moving them out of the bottom two in League Two.

It was their second win in a row following a 2-0 success at Colchester a week earlier and he is ready to make sure the upturn in form continues.

Cuthbert said: "It’s coming to the business end of the season and we need results.

"We know we have let people down with our performances. As a group we have put ourselves in this situation and it is only us that get us out of it.

"Right now we are working hard as we can to pick up as many important points as we can and it has to continue.

"We had a great start against Colchester and we did it again against Rochdale."

The defender says the positive results have, in some part, come from the appointment of Steve Evans as manager.

"There’s no middle ground with the boss," smiled Cuthbert. "There is no in-between.

"He knows exactly what he wants and he knows exactly how to get it.

"He’s come in and the results speak for themselves."

The boss had to make a tactical switch at the break to help get Stevenage to the three points.

And Cuthbert was as delighted for the fans as he was for his team.

He said: "The first half was disappointing from our point of view. We never got to grips with them, sat too deep and let them have too much of the ball.

"We knew we were better than that.

"And we knew we had to come out in the second half, get on the front foot and put some pressure on them.

"We did that. We put real pressure on them and we are absolutely delighted.

"The atmosphere was brilliant and we want to give [the fans] something to cheer about and for them to back us and push us on.

"Not a lot of teams like coming here when we are on it."