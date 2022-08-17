Player ratings: Who was the big dog in Stevenage's win over Rochdale?

Player Ratings

Did Dan Sweeney get a six or more after Stevenage's League Two win over Rochdale? - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

No late goals this time but an impressive performance and another three points in this remarkable start to the season for Stevenage.

The latest game was a 1-0 victory over Rochdale at the Lamex, a result that should have been by lot bigger margin.

That doesn't alter the fact that Boro were in fine form but did anyone stand out from the rest? Here's my player ratings for the League Two encounter.

Taye Ashby-Hammond - 7

Had so little to do, such was Stevenage's dominance. A fine diving save with 20 minutes to go kept his side in front as Rochdale threatened to come back.

Max Clark - 7

Did alright down the left flank. Wasn't tested too much defensively but he slung in some good deliveries,

Jake Reeves - 7

Was asked to play deeper in the absence of Michael Bostwick but was no less influential in an attacking sense. Give him time to pick the ball up and move it forward.

Carl Piergianni - 8

He was always going to score sooner rather than later and this certainly won't be the last. But there is an effortless quality to his game and such a leader on the park. Brilliant.

Dan Sweeney - 7

A mark of seven is the norm for him, such a consistently good footballer. Overshadowed in this one by Piergianni's goal but no less impressive. Some signing he has been too.

Luke Norris - 6

Just not clicking for him at the minute but the reassuring thing is he is getting into good positions and chances are coming. He'll get his goals.

Jordan Roberts - 7

Works incredibly hard and on another day could have had a couple of goals. Adds a lot of the unseen but nevertheless needed graft to the forward line.

Kane Smith - 8

Thought he was excellent and possibly the best crosser at the club based on this performance. Couple of really dangerous deliveries early on and added much as an attacking threat until he got tired late on.

Terence Vancooten - 7

Is finding his standing in the new back three alongside Sweeney and the skipper. This was arguably his best game of the season, using his pace to get in the right positions but putting his head and foot in when needed.

Arthur Read - 7

Grew into the game as it went on before running out of steam. Looks to be a confidence player but playing in this team at this moment is giving him that. Great passer of the ball.

Danny Rose - 9

Did everything but score. He should have too but he was a constant menace and his ability in the air is a potent weapon for Boro.

Substitutes - 6

All late, all with 15 minutes to go or less, and all were designed to shore things up and curb any potential surprise comeback from Rochdale. They did that comfortably.

Summary

At on point, Boro were constantly driving forward and the crowd were roaring their approval. It felt so different to the last few years and was such a warm fuzzy feeling.

This Stevenage side are just buzzing with confidence at the minute and while it won't last for ever, the ride at the moment is a joy.

This was an excellent performance and the fact that there is moans about the lack of more than one goal, from the players and staff as much as anybody else, is such a good thing. Big teams have that mentality, winning teams.

Canny old night wasn't it?