Late cup shocks continue for Stevenage with Posh win

It's been said more than once this season but you should never leave a Stevenage game early.

Penalties seemed nailed as Boro and Peterborough United entered three added minutes at the end of the Carabao Cup second round match.

But Jamie Reid popped up in the last of them to send the home side to a 1-0 win and a place in the third round for the first time in their history.

Luther James-Wildin pulled it across low from the right and the unmarked Reid thumped it home to the delight of the Lamex crowd.

Steve Evans had promised a fresh new look for this one and he was true to his word.

Only Jake Reeves, Carl Piergianni and Dan Sweeney survived from Saturday's 2-1 win over Carlisle United with seven of the eight changes finding a place on the bench.

Danny Rose, who limped off early in the second half on Saturday with a tight groin, didn't feature at all but new signing David Amoo was thrown straight in to the fray.

Grant McCann meanwhile went for nine different faces from the 4-0 win over Lincoln City in League One last time out.

The first 45 minutes was a fairly enjoyable one. There wasn't too much to not in the way of clear-cut chances but both teams were willing to get the ball down and play pleasing football.

Boro had the better of the possession stats and in better positions on the park too.

What let them down though was the quality of their finishing with the only save required by Will Blackmore coming from a snap shot from Luther James-Wildin.

Amoo had two sights of goal in the first period.

The closest he came was from a nod down from Piergianni which went across the face of goal. Th new signing was always struggling to get there and although he made contact, he sent the shot over on the stretch.

Before that Frankie Kent had stopped him with a superb tackle inside the box, the defender also heading the ball behind as Amoo closed in.

Kent should have really scored at the other end after Piergianni had inexplicably sent a ball skewing back across the face of his own goal.

The Posh man hit the side netting though with the goal gaping.

Jack Taylor also put two over the top for the visitors as their shooting was also suspect.

Posh replaced the midfielder at half-time, his second-minute booking for a cynical foul on Amoo an obvious worry.

Ten minutes later they went for the big guns, throwing on Jack Marriott and Johnson Clarke-Harris part of a triple change.

The latter had the ball in the net shortly after but was in a clear offside position when the ball was rolled past Aaron Chapman to him.

Amoo lasted 67 minutes before his debut was ended but not before he had a glorious chance to shoot after being slipped in by Reid.

He chose not to and the defender made the tackle.

Marriott had three bites of the cherry in a goalmouth scramble, a combination of and shirts and Chapman keeping him out, and the clearance brought the prospect of penalties closer.

That wasn't the case though.





Stevenage: Chapman, James-Wildin, Reeves, Piergianni, Sweeney, Taylor, Campbell (Read 71), Bostwick (Vancooten 83), Reid, Earley, Amoo (Roberts 67).

Subs (not used): Ashby-Hammond, Clark, Norris, Smith.

Goal: Reid 90+3

Booked: Jake Taylor 70





Peterborough United: Blackmore, Knight, Kent, Jack Taylor, (Fuchs 46), Poku (Marriott 55), Jones (B.Thompson 55), Ajiboye, Tomlinson (Ward 68), Kyprianou, Joe Taylor (Clark-Harris 55), O'Connell.

Subs (not used): Lakin, Edwards, N.Thompson, Burrows.

Booked: Jack Taylor 2, Knight 64





HT: Stevenage 0 Peterborough United 0

Referee: Chris Pollard (Elmswell, Suffolk)

Attendance: