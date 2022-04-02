Stevenage ready to put all their fight into relegation battle says Steve Evans

Stevenage found themselves into a whole heap of trouble after a defeat to Oldham Athletic put them in the middles of a relegation nightmare.

A lone first-half goal from Jamie Hopcutt gave the Latics a vital 1-0- win over their biggest rivals, one which which leaves Boro three points adrift of the drop zone.

And the result, while leaving Stevenage n a whole heap of bother, has given new manager Steve Evans a big boost in confidence.

Evans said: "We were outstanding as far as today and the boys gave it everything in terms of effort and energy.”

“They scored with their only effort on goal, but we cant be missing the chances we created because it sets us on the back foot. We missed six or seven chances so it's hard to take when they’ve only had the one.

"But that's football and you either win or lose. I think you look at the quality of performance and when you perform like that you usually win games. I was the first to say that against Exeter we worked hard but we didn't play.

"We played some great football and opened them up time after time, but you need to be clinically and we were the opposite of that today.

“We have to win some games or we'll be down, simple as that. We have to keep focused ourselves, we can't affect anything Oldham or Barrow do now, but what we can affect is the result at Colchester next week and we’ll start with that.”

“We're back on the training ground, working hard and hope next week they have the composure to stick it our way.”

“It will be hard to take when we look at the table today and tomorrow, but we have to go again.”

“I think the fans that we’re here today saw a great performance and they were thinking how have we not scored more than one. The atmosphere was great today and credit to the fans.”

“We’ve got seven cup finals left. We’re in a battle, I've got the troops and we'll get ready to go to Colchester.”