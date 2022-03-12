Tisdale still confident of Boro safety despite defeat to Newport County

Manager Paul Tisdale still believes Stevenage can get out of trouble despite their Newport County defeat. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Paul Tisdale remains fully confident Stevenage can escape relegation despite a home defeat to Newport County.

Second-half goals from Robert Street and Ryan Haynes gave the Exiles the victory and leave Boro just one place and three points above Oldham Athletic, the Latics having two games in hand too.

But despite their perilous position, the boss was pleased with his player’s performance and determination and with the improvements he is seeing, he is hopeful the results will follow.

He said: "I thought we were excellent box to box. I really admired the way we played as a team. We've just got to find a way to convert that to a result.

"I like us. I like the team, the connection and the determination so onto the next.

"You could see at the end there we were snatching at things but that comes with the anxiety of our situation.

"The two forwards that came on were excellent. All players that started were excellent.

"We're in a spot of bother with 10 games to go and playing that way will get us the results we need.

"As much as it's disappointing, I'm seeing real evidence that we’ve got enough.

"We have to trust in each other, and they're getting closer as a team.

"We have to find a way to get in front and find a way to score under pressure."

Stevenage started the game looking for a more direct approach with Newport’s press giving them issues early on.

A flurry of chances came for the hosts 10 minutes before the break. Jake Taylor found space on the edge of the box and forced a good save from Nick Townsend and the Newport keeper then tipped a Zain Westbrooke shot over the top.

The second half opened with a goal for County inside three minutes.

Dom Telford collected the ball on the left and drove a ball across the face of goal, past multiple Boro defenders who all missing the chance to clear, allowing Street to knock it in at the far post.

That seemed to strike life into the Stevenage side and with the addition of top scorer Elliot List on the pitch, chances started to come.

But as Stevenage started to attack in numbers, Newport exploited the counter attack to great effect an it was Telford who again picked up the assist, allowing Haynes to curl a shot from distance that went in off the post.

With time running out, wishful crosses one after another came from Tisdale’s men but they had no success as the Newport defence stood firm.

Stevenage’s best chance came with five minutes left. A smart flick from Taylor allowed List in behind but he blasted his shot over the bar.

One final opportunity came to Arthur Read in space on the edge of the box but that drifted wide of the post.