Scotland's Nation League performance down to Steve Clarke says Stevenage manager Steve Evans

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) celebrates with his staff after the UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine. - Credit: RAFAL OLEKSIEWICZ/PA

Scotland's promotion to the top tier of the Nations League, and a play-off place for Euro 2024 at least delighted Stevenage manager Steve Evans - and he knows the reason for it.

The 0-0 draw away to Ukraine left them top of group B1 and was a far cry from their loss to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off in June.

For Evans though, the team's performance starts with their manager, Steve Clarke.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke during the UEFA Nations League match away to Ukraine. - Credit: RAFAL OLEKSIEWICZ/PA

The Boro boss said: "We get beat against Ukraine when it matters but I was listening intently to the radio and I’m punching the air when it is announced it’s finished in Ukraine and it is 0-0.

"But Steve Clarke is a friend of mine and he’s done a wonderful job. I was the first to message him and say well done.

"What he’s achieved in a short period of time is more than what others have done.

"He is the best manager Scotland have had since Craig Brown and Craig took us to World Cups and everything."