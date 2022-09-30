The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > Sport

Scotland's Nation League performance down to Steve Clarke says Stevenage manager Steve Evans

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:00 AM September 30, 2022
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) celebrates with his staff after the UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke (left) celebrates with his staff after the UEFA Nations League match against Ukraine. - Credit: RAFAL OLEKSIEWICZ/PA

Scotland's promotion to the top tier of the Nations League, and a play-off place for Euro 2024 at least delighted Stevenage manager Steve Evans - and he knows the reason for it.

The 0-0 draw away to Ukraine left them top of group B1 and was a far cry from their loss to Ukraine in the World Cup play-off in June.

For Evans though, the team's performance starts with their manager, Steve Clarke.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke during the UEFA Nations League match away to Ukraine.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke during the UEFA Nations League match away to Ukraine. - Credit: RAFAL OLEKSIEWICZ/PA

The Boro boss said: "We get beat against Ukraine when it matters but I was listening intently to the radio and I’m punching the air when it is announced it’s finished in Ukraine and it is 0-0. 

"But Steve Clarke is a friend of mine and he’s done a wonderful job. I was the first to message him and say well done. 

"What he’s achieved in a short period of time is more than what others have done. 

"He is the best manager Scotland have had since Craig Brown and Craig took us to World Cups and everything."

Football
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

Proposed redevelopment of The Forum in Stevenage

Planning and Development

Have your say on plans to redevelop The Forum in Stevenage

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
A police car at a junction.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Multiple homes burgled in Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Molly-Mae Hague has announced she is pregnant in an Instagram video posted yesterday (Sunday, September 25)

Instagram

Molly-Mae Hague announces pregnancy in adorable Instagram video

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A bin being collected

North Herts Council

Possible changes to bin collections in North Herts

Christopher Day

person