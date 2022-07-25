Boss all set for Tranmere after hailing 'fantastic' pre-season at Stevenage

Stevenage manager Steve Evans is raring to go for the new season after a "fantastic" pre-season.

Boro end their fixtures with a young squad heading to Northern Premier League Stamford, one last 90 minutes away from completing an unbeaten eight-game sequence.

And the confidence generated from that set of results, together with a full bill of health for his squad, has left the boss excited for day one of the League Two campaign and a trip to Tranmere Rovers.

"In totality, pre-season has been fantastic." he said.

"Most of them came back in good shape and we’ve got the rest of them into really good shape so we’re in a really good place.

"Dean Campbell rolled his ankle last week in the game at St Albans and missed the last week but everyone will be on the training ground this week.

"That’s good shape.

"We’re still lacking numbers, we’re still two or three short but we’ve been working hard on that.

"If we can add a couple of more it would be good.

"We need to sharpen the process this week but the boys are ready and we’re confident.

"We’re playing a decent side who are one of the favourites for promotion.

"It will be tough and we’ll have to be at our best but no excuses, we’re going there to win."

And the Boro gaffer admits he has a fair idea of who will take to the field at Prenton Park.

Speaking to the club's media channels, he said: "We could sign someone [this week] who would change the starting XI but you would be foolish to think that given the people we have in the building and the shape and system we play, that there isn’t nine or 10 in mind.

"We’ve worked on three systems and all three have worked well and a change in system would change the personnel.

"But the good thing is the balance in this squad and sometimes it is just not possible to get everyone you want but we’ve got more than most.

"It gives us an opportunity to train properly and get sharp and work on set-plays which could make a difference."