No Ronaldo at Stevenage but Evans ready to make deadline day deals

Steve Evans confirmed Stevenage will definitely be doing some business on transfer deadline day - but officially ruled out a move for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I thought it was going to be an exciting day," joked the Boro boss, "but unfortunately after getting an agreement with the club, Cristiano Ronaldo does not want to join us.

"We thought if he wasn’t going to commit [to Man Utd], we’d throw our hat in the mix."

The quip may have been in jest but the League Two side are definitely going to bolster their admittedly thin ranks on the final day of the summer window, barring any late spanners in the works.

Evans said: "We’re going to do some business for sure and add to the group, 100 per cent, unless there is U-turns in the next five or six hours.

"The lads that we are looking to bring in have been speaking to different managers and different clubs over the last week.

"We have had to be patient because clubs have had commitments in terms of games and we have also had to be patient as they have to get their own squads in order.

"We’re not going to sign players who people will go ‘wow’ at but in our dressing room and our staff will know what we’re signing."

He also confirmed that he has no intention of still being at the training ground past 6pm, although those things can happen.

The boss said: "I never take my phone on the training pitch but I will today.

"It’s one of them where something can happen when you least expect it. Something can happen on a whim.

"That’s in and out, as much as I’m saying nobody is going out the building, and that is the chairman's words, we all agree everyone has a price.

"But in terms of our incomings, we are a long way down the road.

"I don’t want to be here having a pizza at 10 o’clock at night, I want to be sitting at home.

"But as a manager or a coach, you don’t always know where you’re going on [deadline day].

"As managers we’ve all gone home thinking nothing is going to happen and suddenly you get a call.

"It’s your duty then to head back. I’ve had it at every club I’ve been at.

"Nobody ever wants it to get to 8pm or 9pm and supporters often ask why that happens.

"It simply happens because someone can come in for a player, someone else can get a player and someone can release a player, someone you asked about six months ago will suddenly be available and everything changes.

"It’s literally a bit harum-scarum but if our plan comes to perfection, we’ll be away home at 5 or 6pm with the business done."