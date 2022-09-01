Stevenage 'know where we want to be' and Evans says transfer policy reflects that

Steve Evans says Stevenage's transfer policy in the summer of 2022 has been methodically thought out. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Steve Evans says Stevenage's transfer policy is designed with the next steps up the ladder in mind.

A video of old comrade at Peterborough, Barry Fry, shows the then Posh boss at his wheeling and dealing best as he tries to sign a player on deadline day in 1997.

Evans says he couldn't copy that style if he tried but revealed more about Boro's approach to the summer 2022 window.

He said: "I’m not like Barry Fry, he is a one off. Having worked with the guy, he is a magician and a wonderful tactician with how he is able to manoeuvre a deal.

"We’re nothing like that. We’re just trying to do our business in our way.

"We are Stevenage and we know where we sit in the pyramid but we also know where we want to be and what our objectives are.

"Hopefully that results in a couple of young players today."

There won't be any panic buys either with the boss saying every deal has been and will be looked at in every detail.

Evans said: "You have to judge them on what you have seen. We never will and never have brought a player into the building that we haven’t watched first hand, and probably 90 per cent of those cases it will have been me.

"Then we will look at all the footage we’ve got of them, that’s how intensive football is now, and then we will look at the character of the person and do background checks.

"The hardest part for us sometimes is to get the financial agreement in place.

"Little things like the prize money from Tuesday night [in the Papa John’s Trophy] go a long way when your chairman and board are making a decision on whether to get another player or two.

"And it helps when the first-team staff and players are doing everything they can, that doesn’t mean winning every game, but doing everything you can to help the funds."

And Evans also confirmed that as it stands, any and all movement will be in rathe than out.

He said: "I’ve been very fortunate that the chairman has turned down a couple of offers for players we’ve got.





"He is overseas but I was one the phone to him very late last night so he’s very much involved.

"Providing we get signatures on contracts, I’ll be humble to him, the board and Leon Hunter."