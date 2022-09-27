Standalone 10k keeps getting better and better says race boss

The 2022 edition of the Standalone 10k was a huge success according to race director Richard Harbon. - Credit: LINDSAY COOK

North Herts Road Runners says their their flagship Standalone 10k race is getting better and better after another thrilling edition.

The race is organised by the club members and helped raise money for the chosen charity, Stevenage & North Hertfordshire Child Contact Centre.

Runners at the 2022 Standalone 10k show off the event's bright green t-shirts. - Credit: LINDSAY COOK

It attracted a huge field for the closed-road run, starting and finishing at Standalone Farm on Wilbury Road.

And for those who ran, there was the blessing of perfect running conditions on a cool but sunny day with the race well supported by spectators and enthusiastic NHRR marshals.

Runners at the 2022 Standalone 10k show off the event's bright green t-shirts. - Credit: LINDSAY COOK

Race director Richard Harbon said: “Every year the Standalone 10k just seems to get better and better. This was the 35th year of this superb event and the sun always shines.

"It was no different this year with over 1,000 runners signing up and so many great personal stories from the race.

"It is an incredible community event where so many people come together to run, spectate, or help out. Thank you to each and every one of them."

Stefano Federici of St Albans Striders was the winner of the 2022 Standalone 10k. - Credit: LINDSAY COOK

The men’s race was won by Stefano Federici of St Albans Striders in 32 minutes 29 seconds and the female winner was reigning champion Lizzy Janes of Herts Phoenix in 35:27.

Lizzy Janes of Herts Phoenix was the first female finisher at the 2022 Standalone 10k. - Credit: LINDSAY COOK

The host club's first finisher, and second overall, was Tom Webb in 32:36.

Team-mates Ben Hadham (32:54), James Fox (33:16), Darren Sunter (33:24), Adam Bowller (33:32) and Andrew Leach (33:52) filled the next five places with Stewart Overton (34:45) rounding out the top 10.

Runners at the 2022 Standalone 10k show off the event's bright green t-shirts. - Credit: LINDSAY COOK

The ladies were equally impressive.

Katie Harbon was first of them home, second female and in a PB of 36:30 and she had Karen Townsend (39:51), Paula Holm (42:03), Rachel Arnott (42:19) and Tracy Pitcairn (42:59) in the four places directly behind her.

Seven of the 27 Fairlands Valley Spartans who ran at the 2022 Standalone 10k: Martin Dudley, Luke Gurney, Danny Scanlon, Dean Carpenter, Tracy Pez, Marie Colucci and Steve Dobner. - Credit: FVS

There were 27 from Fairlands Valley Spartans too.

Grant Ramsay was the fastest of them in 35th position with Adrian Donnelly and Danny Scanlon the next two.

Three Spartan women beat 50 minutes - Tracy Pez (48:14), Marie Colucci (48:29) and Paula Dunne (49:26) while Michael O'Keefe improved to beat the hour with 58:10.

The prize for the furthest competitor away from home went to Julie Kelly of Sydney Striders, the Australian in the UK for the London Marathon.

She won the FV45 category in 43:36.