Draw for Arlesey and defeat for Baldock on opening day of new season
- Credit: DANNY LOO
The return of competitive football and the Spartan South Midlands League brought mixed results for both Arlesey Town and Baldock Town.
Arlesey rescued a point late on in the Premier Division at Harpenden Town with a 1-1 draw.
They had trailed to a second-half penalty from Ivan Machado and the game itself looked to be slipping away from them.
However, a clumsy foul on Carvalho brought them a spot kick of their own, converted confidently from Herson Alves.
Two first-half goals meanwhile sent Baldock to a 2-0 defeat away to Leverstock Green.
Kian Wilkes got the first from the penalty spot on 26 minutes with Isiah Noel-Williams adding number two 13 minutes later.
The reds then suffered three sin-bins in a row inside the final 14 minutes while the game ended with a double red card, Elgeniy Daalberg of Leverstock sent off along with Baldock's Jude White.
Both sides now turn their attention to the FA Cup with a pair of home extra-preliminary round ties.
Arlesey are up first on Saturday against Thetford Town of the Eastern Counties Premier Division while Baldock will tackle old SSML rivals Wembley, now of the Combined Counties League, on Sunday.