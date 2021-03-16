Southern League announce restart date for new season

Published: 11:15 AM March 16, 2021

Hitchin Town manager Mark Burke will be hoping the new Southern League season does start as planned on August 14. - Credit: DANNY LOO

The curtailment of the current season still needs ratifying but the Southern League have already turned their attention to the new campaign.

They are hoping that all things being equal, that the new season will begin at the regular time.

The league said: "We have decided that the 2021-22 season will commence on Saturday, August 14 for all four divisions.

"The FA Cup extra preliminary round is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 7, with the preliminary round on August 21.

"The League Cup competition is scheduled to return after the start of the season."

That will be good news for the likes of Hitchin Town, Royston Town, St Ives Town, St Neots Town and Welwyn Garden City but the league have also decided that unlike some, they will not be running any late-season cup competition in April and May.

They said: "Once clubs are able to resume playing matches, then friendlies can be arranged, ensuring that all COVID-19 requirements are adhered to.

"If clubs wish to enter into any other cup competition, then this will require sanctioning by each relevant county FA."

Hitchin Town meanwhile have announced that season tickets bought for this season will be valid for the 2021-22 edition.

The Canaries said: "It’s the least we can do to show you how much we truly value your support during these past two very difficult seasons and how much we cannot wait to see you all back at Top Field as soon as is possible."

Those who would prefer a refund can do this also. Anyone wishing to do so should email clubadmin@hitchintownfc.club.