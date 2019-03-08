Advanced search

Solid and steady wins the race as Preston keep on flying high

PUBLISHED: 12:11 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 13 June 2019

Max Anderson took three wickets for Preston against Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO

Preston dodged the rain and returned from their trip to Broxbourne with a solid 37-run victory.

While there were good scores and bowling figures from some, this win was built on an all-round team performance with all departments firing.

It keeps Preston second in Division One of the Herts Cricket League, just five points behind leaders Langleybury.

The visitors were asked to bat first after losing the toss and it looked like the home side had made the right call when the reliable Lewis Balcombe was caught in the gully with six runs on the board.

But that brought George Biggs to the crease and he produced the stand-out performance with the bat with a highly-polished innings of 69 that steadied the ship.

Pete Gooden, who fell for 49, also played with great composure and ensured the momentum continued with some elegant shots and clever running.

Supported by Ben Hill (32) and Tim Collins (18), Preston closed on a competitive 243-7.

Broxbourne's openers started in smart fashion and had 68 on the board when the first wicket fell.

That total increased to 134 before the second wicket was taken courtesy of Max Anderson and along with Pete Murrell and Collins they strangled the life out of the rest of the Broxbourne batsmen.

Anderson finished on 3-39, Pete Murrell took 2-48 and Collins in his first season for the club managed 3-41.

Preston's second team got back-to-back wins by defeating Cockfosters by 21 runs.

Will Mercer top scored for them with 48 but Ravi Solanki's 5-16 meant the score was kept at just 145.

Fortunately the Preston bowlers were in excellent form too and Ash Catlin's frugal 3-20 was backed up by 4-14 from Casey Walker to clinch the win.

