Tom Simmons brings curtain down on Letchworth career in typical style

Letchworth's final team of the 2019 season before the match with Leverstock Green. Archant

Letchworth Garden City Cricket Club waved goodbye to one of their best ever players with a fine seven-wicket win over Leverstock Green in the Herts Cricket League Championship.

Tom Simmons is leaving the club as he is moving out of the area but he leaves a long-lasting legacy.

Making his debut in 2006 he made 243 runs for the fifth time without once losing his wicket.

Since then there have been a further 7,287 more runs for the first team, for whom he reached the century mark 16 times.

And he signed off in typical style with an unbeaten 56, crafted from just 55 balls, as Letchworth raced to their target in just 18 overs.

Harry Aitkenhead had set the scene perfectly for him with a wonderful 6-28 that had bowled winless Levy out for 113.

Praveen Bhatti had also chipped in with two wickets while George Denman was still with Simmons as the winning runs were hit.

Letchworth finish the year in sixth place.