Silver medal haul at national championship for Stevenage's Mia Pinckney-Crane

Team Stevenage Roller Speed's Mia Pinckney-Crane with her medal haul from the national championships. Archant

A schoolgirl from Stevenage has returned from the national championships weighed down with precious metals.

Mia Pinckney-Crane, who goes to Benington Primary School, claimed three silver medals at the event, which is comparable to speed skating but on roller skates instead.

The haul is even more impressive considering the nine-year-old and her Team Stevenage Roller Speed team-mates do not have access to a purpose-built track.

Coach Malcolm Chapman said: "She could do even better but we need somewhere for outdoor training in the summer months to build strength.

"We use Barnwell Sports Hall in the winter but only have the town's cycle paths in the summer.

"We need a big car park where they can lap consistently."

Any children wanting to learn to skate can start indoors in September.

For more details go to www.rollerstart.co.uk or email info@rollerstart.co.uk