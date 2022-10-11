Shire Park Bowls Club celebrate 2022 season at presentation evening

Mike Howe receives the men's championship trophy at Shire Park - Credit: Shire Park Bowls Club

Shire Park Bowls Club (Tewin) held their presentation evening recently to celebrate the 2022 season.

Entertainment was provided by musical duo Kim & Lee, wih county councillor Ken Crofton in attendance to present trophies to the finalists.

Brenda Barber with the novice singles trophy at Shire Park - Credit: Shire Park Bowls Club

Mike Howe was presented with the men's championship trophy, while Brenda Barber received the novice singles trophy from Crofton and club president Fred Goodege.

Following the presentations, the entertainment continued late into the evening and was enjoyed by over 50 members and their guests.