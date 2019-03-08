Second national schools' title for Stevenage's Ethan Walsh

Stevenage's Ethan Walsh in action. Picture: MICHAEL LOVEDER email: michael@loveder.org Tel: 0207 587 1714

Stevenage’s Ethan Walsh has become national schools champion for the second time after a dramatic day at the National Individual Finals in Wolverhampton.

Mike Smith (chairman, Table Tennis England schools' committee), Ethan Walsh (gold), Harry Watson (silver), James Smith (bronze) and Naphat Boonyaprapa (bronze). Picture: MICHAEL LOVEDER Mike Smith (chairman, Table Tennis England schools' committee), Ethan Walsh (gold), Harry Watson (silver), James Smith (bronze) and Naphat Boonyaprapa (bronze). Picture: MICHAEL LOVEDER

The 16-year-old was second seed in the U19 boys' category and faced surprise package Harry Watson in the final after he knocked out top seed James Smith in the semi-finals.

And it looked as if Watson would take the title when he won the first two games.

Walsh battled back to level at 2-2 but had to face four championship points after finding himself 10-6 down.

But he saved those and on his fourth attempt he took the 7-11 10-12 11-7 11-7 16-14 win.

The Marriotts School student said: “I knew I couldn't take it easy in the final but at 10-6 down I thought I'd lost it.

“But I kept going and tried to get the ball back on the table every time.

“This is my best achievement so far this season. It's not been the best so it's good to show I'm still in it.”