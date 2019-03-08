Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School friends of Lewis Hamilton wanted by L'Equipe

PUBLISHED: 08:21 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 14 May 2019

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix. Picture: Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix. Picture: Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG

© Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG

One of the world's most famous sports papers is asking for help from the people of Stevenage.

L'Equipe is known for their comprehensive coverage of the biggest events in their world, with the detailed reports from the likes of the Tour de France the go to source every July.

You may also want to watch:

But their F1 expert Erik Bielderman has eyes on Stevenage's most famous sporting son.

He said: "Did you go to school with Lewis Hamilton? We are looking for former school mates of the F1 world champion when he was at John Henry Newman School College in the town from 2001."

If you were an old school pal or have memories of Lewis you can contact Erik through his twitter account @erikbielderman or email at ebielderman@lequipe.fr

Most Read

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

‘Issues across network’ causing disruption for Great Northern passengers

Disruption across the Great Northern network is set to continue for the rest of the day Picture: Great Northern.

Most Read

Brave Stevenage woman speaks out about living with borderline personality disorder

This year's University Mental Health Day is about using the power of voices to help shape the future of student mental health.

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

More Stevenage searches in bid to find Hatfield student Joy Morgan

Joy Morgan, a 21-year-old University of Hertfordshire student, went missing from Hatfield on December 26. Picture: Herts Police

‘Issues across network’ causing disruption for Great Northern passengers

Disruption across the Great Northern network is set to continue for the rest of the day Picture: Great Northern.

Latest from the The Comet

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

School friends of Lewis Hamilton wanted by L’Equipe

Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the 2019 Chinese Grand Prix. Picture: Wolfgang Wilhelm for Daimler AG

‘Issues across network’ causing disruption for Great Northern passengers

Disruption across the Great Northern network is set to continue for the rest of the day Picture: Great Northern.

Team Super Seraph hits £237,000 fundraising target thanks to Hitchin support

The inspiring Seraph Thomas

Stevenage teenager arrested on suspicion of GBH after man left with head injuries

A Stevenage boy, 17, has been arrested after a man was taken to hospital with head injuries. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists