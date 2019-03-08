School friends of Lewis Hamilton wanted by L'Equipe

One of the world's most famous sports papers is asking for help from the people of Stevenage.

L'Equipe is known for their comprehensive coverage of the biggest events in their world, with the detailed reports from the likes of the Tour de France the go to source every July.

But their F1 expert Erik Bielderman has eyes on Stevenage's most famous sporting son.

He said: "Did you go to school with Lewis Hamilton? We are looking for former school mates of the F1 world champion when he was at John Henry Newman School College in the town from 2001."

If you were an old school pal or have memories of Lewis you can contact Erik through his twitter account @erikbielderman or email at ebielderman@lequipe.fr