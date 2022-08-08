Saxon Earley happy his cameo against Stockport helped bring a win

Saxon Earley is already gaining cult status with his performances off the bench for Stevenage. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

He may have only made two substitute appearances but Saxon Earley is already earning a fond place in the hearts of Stevenage fans.

The on-loan Norwich City full-back arrived as part of a triple substitution on 61 minutes against Stockport County and after winning the penalty that led to Luke Norris's equaliser, he provided the cross for Jamie Reid's winner in the 2-1 success.

That was just the headlines news his impact caused with the 19-year-old more than helping Boro overturn their deficit.

The player himself though is just content he is dong the best he can.

He said: "Whenever I come on I try to do my best for the team and luckily it came off and we’ got the win.

"I’ll never shy away from a 50-50 and a few things broke for me and fortunately I was there and what happened, happened.

"It was a good result for the team and the fans definitely pushed us. That belief from the stands was unbelievable.

"Stockport are a newly-promoted side, full of confidence and they really fought for everything.

"But we had better quality than them and we just needed to show it.

"I’ve come in to play. Obviously, there are some great players at this club but I’ve just keep working hard and see how far I can go.

"I’m really enjoying it."

He is not only having to come to terms with new surroundings and his first taste of league football but also his larger than life manager Steve Evans.

And it is so far so good, even if there have been some raised voices at time.

Earley said: "He does shout but he’s tough but fair. He works us hard and he keeps telling us he wants to be the fittest team in the league and we are well on our way to doing that.

"We all know how he wants to play and there’s a good bond with the team.

"He asked me to play with energy as that was my game and get on the ball and work hard.

"That’s all I tried to do."

The boss admitted that the youngster had not hit the levels he expected this week in training but he was delighted with the response he got.

Evans said: "He showed bravery for the penalty, he gambled off Danny Rose and that’s what we work on.

"Then for the winner, we all thought he’d overran it but he’s quick and he gets there.

"It was a brilliant reaction from a player we didn’t think was good in training this week but he’s a young lad.

"I asked him for a reaction as he is better than that and what a reaction he gave us."