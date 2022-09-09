Stevenage match off after discussions on sporting events in national mourning period

Stevenage's home match against Sutton United in League Two on Saturday has been postponed. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Football games in the Premier League and EFL will not go ahead on Saturday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Her Majesty's death was announced by the Royal Family at 6.30pm on Thursday evening and triggered a period of national mourning.

The EFL announced a few hours later that the two games due to take place on Friday, Norwich City's trip to Burnley in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers against Stockport County in League Two, were to be postponed.

They said: "As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening have been postponed.

"A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS and other sports on Friday morning."

Official guidance on the DCMS website said: "There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues, during the National Mourning period.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations.

"As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing

venues on the day of the State Funeral. They are under no obligation to do so and this is entirely at the

discretion of individual organisations.

"As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a

period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players

may wish to wear black armbands."

But the discussions that took place on Friday ended in the decision to postpone.

The Premier League said: "To honour Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth's extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.

"Further updates regarding Premier League fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course."

The EFL released a similar statement.

They said: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures on September 9 and 10 will be postponed as a mark of respect to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."

It means that Stevenage's home game with Sutton United on Saturday will not go ahead as planned, with discussions on Tuesday's home game with Newport County to be decided later.

News of the non-league football programme for the likes of St Albans City, Hitchin Town, Potters Bar Town and Royston Town is still to come.